The Salem Railway Division, in an effort to improve security arrangements has planned to install CCTV cameras at Salem railway junction shortly.

The CCTV cameras will be installed under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) or public-private partnership (PPP) mode, said Hari Shankar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager.

The division has also planned to install CCTV cameras in other important stations such as Erode, Tirupur, Karur under Nirbhaya funds, he told presspersons here recently.

A second entry in the Old Suramangalam area side is a long pending demand of the commuters of the city. The DRM said that the work for setting up second entry on the Old Suramangalam side is already in progress. The work will be speeded up and will be completed by the end of the financial year. The second entry will go a long way in reducing the congestion in the main entry.

To ease congestion at the car parking lot, it has been planned to construct a multi-level car parking lot on the junction campus. The new facility will come up near the entry near the escalators area.

Another long pending demand of the commuters of the city is introduction of pre-paid auto fare system in the Junction. The DRM said that the division has already initiated steps for the setting up of such a facility. The DRM said that he has already spoken to the transport department and the city police a couple of times in the recent past.

There is adequate vacant space for the parking of the auto-rickshaws for the introduction of this scheme. The DRM said that he will definitely speak to the transport department authorities once again soon on this issue. The introduction of the pre-paid auto system will protect the hapless people from the fleecing of the auto drivers.

He said that after the renovation of city bus stop on the junction campus, only one route bus (city bus No. 13) is being allowed to enter. On the suggestion of the transport department authorities, the railways has decided to widen the bus bay at this stop to allow entry of another city bus proceeding in another route too inside the junction city bus stop.