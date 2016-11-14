The Salem Railway Division in its nine years of existence has carved a niche for itself by launching various development activities.

The division, which came into being on November 1, 2007, is being considered as a passenger-oriented and has improved its year-over-year overall performance.

The division has registered gross earnings of Rs. 620 crore from November 2015 to October 2016, according to an official press release of the division issued in connection with the entering of 10th year of service.

The division has been going all out to tap the solar energy to meet its power needs. It has planned to set up 100 KW solar plants on the railway premises at different centres soon and the preliminary works have already commenced.

Last year the division provided various amenities to the passengers at various railway stations such escalators in Salem Junction; passenger waiting hall in Karur Junction; new air-conditioned waiting hall in Salem and Coimbatore junctions, air-conditioned dormitories in Coimbatore junction; new multifunction complex near Salem junction; new station buildings at Vijayamangalam and Thottipalayam near Tirupur, the release said.

The work on the construction of second entry at old Suramangalam side at Salem railway junction has already commenced and the second entry will reduce the congestion at the main entrance.

The works on the installation of escalators and lifts at Coimbatore Junction (including sky walk connecting platform 1-A to the foyer area) and Erode junctions are already under way.

To ease congestion at the car parking lot at Coimbatore junction, multi-level car parking project is in the planning state.

The construction of new station buildings at Thudiyalur with the participation of State Government and at Periyanaickenpalayam under the corporate society responsibility scheme in the Coimbatore – Mettupalayam section are in progress.

The long pending demand of the people of the western district is the laying of new broad-gauge line between Chinna Salem and Kallakurichi. The foundation stone has already been laid for this project being executed with 50 per cent fund contribution from the State Government, the release added.