Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting the national-level MSME outstanding performance award to R. Sundaram of Aerospace Engineers, Salem, at a function held in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Tuesday.

R. Sundaram, founder of the Salem-based Aerospace Engineers, an aerospace parts manufacturing firm, has won the National Award -2014 of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) for outstanding performance in the MSME sector.

He has won the first prize in the ‘Innovation in MSMEs’ in the micro and small enterprises category.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award to Mr. Sundaram at the awards function organised by the Ministry of MSME at the Punjab Agricultural University campus, Ludhiana, on Tuesday, in the presence of Prakash Singh Badal, Chief Minister of Punjab, and Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister of MSME.

This is the sixth national award being won by Aerosapce Engineers for its achievement in different fields. This is the second time, that Mr. Sundaram is receiving the award directly from the Prime Minister.

The award aims to recognise the contribution made by the entrepreneurs and encourage participation of rural and urban economically and socially backward individuals in trade and commerce.

The awards were presented under all the three categories: micro, small and medium with first, second and third positions. More than 200 awards were distributed on the occasion to distinguished and promising entrepreneurs and workers belonging to different walks of life which is expected to provide a major boost to entrepreneurship culture in different fields and promote financial and social equality in the country.