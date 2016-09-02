The Salem Division of LIC of India has targeted to achieve a first premium revenue collection of Rs. 178 crore through 1.86 new policies during the current year.

The division achieved a first premium collection to the tune of Rs. 153 crore through 1.18 lakh policies during last year (2015-16), said M. Mohana Perumal, Senior Divisional Manager, LIC of India, Salem Division, here.

He was speaking to presspersons in connection with the inauguration of the 60th Insurance Week celebrations, which got underway in the city on Thursday. He said that LIC has been a nation builder since its formation in 1956 and at present accounted for as high as 29 crore policy holders.

Explaining the various achievements of LIC of India, he said that the corporation’s achievement on policy claims settlement stood at a whopping 99.75 per cent. The LIC of India disbursed maturity claims of as high as 2.15 crore policy holders during last year.

The LIC of India has an ambitious programme of making every Indian citizen, LIC policy holder by 2020. To achieve this, it has planned to conduct special camps in about six lakh villages by March next year to motivate the people and bring them under the LIC policy holders net

Referring to the achievement of the LIC’s Salem division, he said that the division, spread over in the revenue districts of Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri, produced 33 MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) agents during last year and this year it has proposed to produce 100 MDRT agents.

Mr. Perumal said that as part of Diamond Jubilee celebrations the Salem division has identified R. Pattinam village in Rasipuram block for the provision of a water tank worth Rs. 50,000.

18 branches

The division accounted for 18 branches and has planned to provide education materials worth Rs. 25,000 to a school in each branch.

To encourage people, particularly those hailing from rural areas to become policy holders and take advantage of its services, the LIC has taken steps for creating infrastructure facilities if 100 people in the villages with less than 10,000 population, had taken policy in a year. A total of seven villages achieved this target last year and they were provided with water tanks.

Mr. Perumal said that LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation was established in 2006 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Under this scheme, relief is provided to the people in poverty and distress, assistance of education, medical treatment etc.

The LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship Scheme provided scholarship to children hailing from economically weaker sections to pursue their higher education.

Hari Shankar Varma, Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Railway Division, was the chief guest at the inaugural of the insurance week celebrations.

He lauded the yeoman services rendered by the LIC of India for the uplift of the poor and downtrodden.

Suresh Kumar, Chairman, Pallavan Grama Bank, offered felicitations at the function.

Mr. Perumal explained the various achievements of the LIC of India and its Salem division on the occasion.