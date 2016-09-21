The final draft electoral rolls of Salem district for the forthcoming local body elections were released.

Final rolls

As per the final rolls, the Salem Corporation has a voters strength of 6,96,170 who will exercise their franchise in as many as 662 polling booths.

Municipalities

The four municipalities of Attur, Narasingapuram, Mettur and Edappadi accounted for 1,59,065 voters, with 186 polling booths.

The 33 town panchayats in the district have a voters strength of 4,10,578 with 576 polling booths.

The District Panchayat Council and 20 panchayat unions spread over in 385 village panchayats have a voters strength of 15,31,302 with 2,694 polling booths, an official press release issued here on Tuesday said.