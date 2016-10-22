The cash-trapped City Municipal Corporation has finally received administrative sanction from the State Government for implementing Rs. 17.58-crore solid waste management projects under the Swatch Bharat Mission.

More than 400 tonnes of municipal solid waste are collected from households, commercial establishments and other areas in all the 60 wards in the city every day. While the work is done by the Corporation in 39 wards, it has outsourced the work to a private company in 21 wards.

Inadequate bins, compactor vehicles, absence of processing plant and financial burden continues be an impeding factor for the Corporation to ensure sanitation in the city. The civic body submitted proposals for Rs. 17.58 crore to the government and a high-level committee meeting held on February 12 in Chennai accepted the proposals.

Projects include purchase of 497 pushcarts with bins (Rs. 1.19 core), 534 compactor bins (Rs. 2.14 crore), four compactor bins (Rs. 1.36 crore), establishing solid waste segregating plant at Chettichavadi at Rs. 70 lakh, a plant to manufacturer fertilizer from vegetable waste at Rs. 80 lakh, sewage water processing plant at Rs. 2 crore, two solid waste processing plant with each 125 tonne capacity at Rs. 4 crore, segregating waste plant at Rs. 60 lakh, fencing the plant and establishing weighing machine.

Corporation Commissioner K.R. Selvaraj said that the government had accorded sanction for the projects and tenders would be floated soon for the works.