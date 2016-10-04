With the city police implementing the Crime and Criminal Track Networking and System (CCTNS), all police documents, including filing of charge-sheets in the judicial courts were done digitally.

A press release from the City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that the system was launched on August 27, 2010, after which first information reports (FIRs) and case details in all police stations in the city limits were computerised. Copies of FIRs were issued as printouts to the courts and to the complainant from April 15, 2016. The release added that 38 computerised charge-sheets were submitted to the court from October 3.