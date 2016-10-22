The hopes of the residents of western districts of getting air-connectivity has got revived with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry including the now defunct Salem airport in the list of airports identified for Regional Air Connectivity.

Regional connectivity

With the reported inclusion of Salem in the list of airports identified under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), the airport here is expected to see activity of flights take-off soon.

K. Mariappan, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Salem), speaking to The Hindu over phone from New Delhi on Friday evening, confirmed the decision of the Union Civil Aviation Ministry including Salem airport in the list.

Mr. Mariappan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapati Raju and Civil Aviation Secretary R. N. Choubey, a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, for including Salem under the RCS.

Memorandum

Mr. Mariappan recalled that the Chamber in a memorandum presented to Mr. Choubey in May had urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to accord priority for reviving Salem airport under its proposed RCS.

If Salem was included under the RCS, the airport here, lying idle for many years, could be comfortably revived, he had said in the petition.