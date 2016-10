She is the wife of former Union Minister late C. Subramaniam

Sakuntala Subramaniam, wife of Late Mr C Subramaniam, former Union Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee, passed away at Erode peacefully on Friday night. She was 93. She is survived by two daughters and a son.

Ms. Sakuntala had been a strong pillar of strength and great source of inspiration to Subramaniam’s long political career and nation building mission.