The entrance examination for admitting students to Standards VI and IX in Sainik School, Amaravathinagar, for the academic year starting 2017, will be held on January 15, 2017.

A school release said boys aged between 10 and 11 years as on July 1, 2017, were eligible for the admission to Standard VI.

Similarly, boys aged between 13 and 14 years as on July 1, 2017, who were presently studying in any recognised school, were eligible for admission into Standard XI.

The language medium for entrance test for Standard XI would be English.

For Standard VI entrance tests, the students could write in English, Hindi and other regional languages. Application forms would be sold by the school till November 18. The same was available through school website sainikschool amaravath inagar. edu.in.

For details, school officials could be contacted at 04252-256246.