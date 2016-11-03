Applications are open for admissions to Sainik School, Amaravathi Nagar for academic year 2017-18. Admissions for boys for class VI and class IX are open through an entrance examination.

For admissions to Class VI, the applicant must be between 10 years and 11 years of age (born between 02-07-2006 and 01-07-2007). For admissions to Class IX, the applicant must be between 13 years and 14 years of age (born between 02-07-2003 and 01-07-2004).

The applicant’s annual family income shall not exceed Rs.50,000. The tentative intake for class VI is 80 students, and for class IX is 10 students. Admissions include a 25 percent quota for wards of exservice men. The entrance test for class VI will be held in Amaravathi Nagar, Udumalpet and Puducherry; and entrance test for Class IX will be held in Amaravathi Nagar, Puducherry and Chennai. Applications can be procured through Demand Draft drawn in favour of ‘Principal, Sainik School, Amaravathi Nagar.”

Application fee for general category is Rs.550 and for reserved category is Rs.500.

Last date for purchase of applications is November 18; and last date for submission of duly filled applications is November 30. The entrance exam will be conducted on January 15, 2017.

Further details are available on www.sainikschoolamaravathinagar.edu.in and over phone on 04252-256246, 04252-256296.