The All Farmers Coordination Committee, which has given a Statewide call for road and rail blockade to condemn Karnataka for not releasing water for samba paddy crop, has planned to stage a road roko in every taluk of Thanjavur district on Tuesday. Several political parties and social outfits have pledged their support to the agitation.

Speaking at a consultative meeting organised here to coordinate the agitation, committee coordinator P.R. Pandian pointed out that in a recent survey, the Central Water Commission had observed that drinking water resources in Tamil Nadu had shrunk by 33 per cent.

“Had Karnataka released water in time as per the schedule of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, we would not have come to face such a situation. Tamil Nadu is staring down the barrel in the Mullaperiyar and Palar issues as well while Siruvani is the new irritant in water resources issues,” he said.