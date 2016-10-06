Dancers from Rostov in Southern Russia performed classical ballet, folk and international dances at the Gem Park Hotel in Udhagamandalam on Thursday.

The danseuses opened with “Swan Lake,” composed by the nineteenth century Russian ballet composer, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and thrilled the audience. They also performed the Hopak, or Cossack Dance, which originated in the Russian Caucases and in modern-day Ukraine.

Other notable performances included the Kalinka, written by composer and folklorist Ivan Larionov, and another ballet performance, “The Dying Swan.”

A total of 22 performances, including renditions of Brazilian Samba and marching-band dances were performed.

All the performances were choreographed by Elena Nikolevna.

The performance was organized by R Veeramani- Chairman and promoter, Gem group, president Indo- Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

P. Thangappan, secretary general of the Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries, told The Hindu that this was the third consecutive year that the performance was being organised.