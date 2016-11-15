Rumours about salt scarcity due to poor cash flow triggered panic buying in Salem and Namakkal districts on late Monday evening. There were reports of price of salt sky rocketing to Rs. 60 / Rs. 70 per packet, the original price of which was just Rs. 10 in Salem city.

Rumours spread via the social media – particularly WhatsApp – triggered panic among people in the evening who rushed to markets and other nearby grocery shops to buy salt. Some shop keepers also panicked and displayed no-stock board, which only further worsened the situation.

Scores of people were found forming queues in front of the grocery shops in areas such as Shevvapet, Ammapet, Hasthampatti, Cherri road, Gugai, Fort, Suramangalam in the city. Many shop keepers taken by surprise at the sudden turn of events that too in the evening hours restricted the distribution of salt – 1 kg for each person. The sudden spurt of people near the shops led to traffic congestion on the main thoroughfares. The police had a tough time in convincing the people and regulate the traffic. The police patrol teams went round the city and informed the people through public address system there is no dearth of the commodity and appealed to the people not to heed to rumours spread by some vested interests.

A shop keeper in Suramangalam area confirmed that he had not received the salt stock for the past two days due to the non-operation of the lorries following the scrapping of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 and scarcity of lower denomination currency. This has led to panic reaction among the people.

The official sources also confirmed that salt wasn’t in short supply. Scarcity of salt and marketing of the same at exorbitant rate were only rumours. The sources appealed to the people not to pay attention to such rumours and avoid panic buying.