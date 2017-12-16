Ruling party’s conspiracy behind Jaya’s death: Stalin

more-in

Stating that the outcome of the R.K. Nagar byelection would be the starting point for the elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly, DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Saturday called upon the voters of the constituency to teach a lesson to the ruling AIADMK, alleging that the party had drained the State coffers to bribe the voters.

“While they [AIADMK] spent money on T.T.V. Dhinakaran in the [earlier] bypoll which was subsequently cancelled, they are now splurging more money on E. Madhusudanan,” he said in a statement.

“The DMK is confident that the voters will not allow the conspiracy of the ruling AIADMK. The earlier by-election was cancelled because of the distribution of money and the country knows it,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that both Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam fully supported Sasikala when Jayalalithaa was in hospital, and alleged that they lied to the people about her health condition.

“Mr. Panneerselvam never raised any doubts about Jayalalithaa’s death when he became the Chief Minister with the help of Ms. Sasikala. He talked about it only when his position was in danger. The mystery over Jayalalithaa’s death continues because of their conspiracy, and R.K. Nagar is facing a byelection [against this backdrop],” he said.

Though Mr. Dhinakaran had claimed that he had footage of the treatment given to Jayalalithaa, he was not ready to release it to dispel the doubts of the people and AIADMK cadre, the DMK leader noted.