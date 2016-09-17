Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Kanniyakumari on Friday to participate in slew of RSS programmes for five days. According to sources, he would address the national executive meeting of the RSS Sewaks from Saturday. He will have discussion with the Kendra office-bearers on Tuesday and leave for Tirunelveli in the evening.

He would meet the RSS Sewaks in Tirunelveli and also meet the correspondents of private schools. A three-tire police protection has been accorded to the leader by the district police.