Cadres of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) took out a rally here on Sunday, commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar and 1000th birth anniversary of Hindu theologian and philosopher Sri Ramanaju Acharya.

Thangaraj, heading Goodwill Wing of the RSS, led the rally, which was taken out from Rajah’s Higher Secondary School to Aranmanai here, stressing the importance of honouring and respecting national leaders who had fought for independence and unity and integrity of the country.

Addressing the rally, he said there were many misconceptions about the RSS, which was fighting for the integrity of the country. The organisation was fighting for all sections of society to fulfil their basic needs and protect their rights, he said.

He said it was unfortunate that the district police denied permission to the rally and the organisation had to secure permission through a court order to conduct the rally, which was organised to convey the contributions made by Ambedkar and Ramanujar to the younger generation.

BJP national secretary H.Raja, BJP State vice-presidents D. Kuppuramu and Suba. Nagarajan and RSS Pudukottai district president Suba. Kaliappan and Sivaganga district president Ramasamy were among those who took part in the rally. The rally was organised by the RSS district units of Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Pudukottai.