A sum of Rs.18.6 lakh was reportedly stolen from a tile showroom on Tindivanam Road here on Saturday.

According to sources, Thirugnana Sambandham, who runs the showroom, had gone for collecting money from clients on Friday. He had come back with a sum of Rs.18.6 lakh by night, locked it in his room and the showroom and left for the day. His workers stayed in rooms located on the first floor of the showroom.

When Mr. Thirugnana Sambandham came to the showroom on Saturday morning, he found the lock of his room broken open and the cash missing.

Police are investigating.