The Tamil Nadu and Village Industries Board has set a sales target of Rs. 96 lakh for the khadi and other varieties during this Deepavali festival season.

District Collector V. Sampath inaugurated the Gandhi Jayanthi and Deepavali festival exhibition at the Poompuhar showroom in the city on Sunday. In a press release, he said that khadi, pure silk, polyester and woollen fabrics, products made by the members of the women self-help groups and other groups getting financial assistance from the government are on display at the expo.

While a 30 per cent rebate is offered on all the Khadi, silk and polyester fabrics, 20 per cent rebate is offered on the woollen items.

The Collector called upon the people to extend patronage to the khadi products.