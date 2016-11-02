Development works to the tune of Rs. 95.38 crore have been carried out in the municipalities of Namakkal and Tiruchengode in the last five years, District Collector S. Asia Mariam has said.

She inspected the works carried out by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department at various places in Namakkal municipality, including the urban primary health centre constructed at a cost of Rs. 42 lakh at Mudalaipatti, municipal office being constructed at Rs. 5.50 crore, maintenance work and construction of compound wall for Kosavampatti Lake at Rs. 40 crore, project to product electricity from vegetable waste at the compost yard at Rs. 90 lakh, solid waste management works at Rs. 1.20 crore.

All the works were done at Rs. 50.06 crore. At Tiruchengode, she inspected water schemes, overhead tanks, canteens and road works.

She said that concrete roads were laid at Rs. 14.01 crore, individual toilets constructed at Rs. 2.84 crore, solid waste management works at Rs. 8.53 crore, tar topped roads laid at Rs. 17 crore and renovation of lakes at Rs. 1 crore.

Ms. Asia Mariam added that these works were completed in the last five years and were thrown open for public use.

Municipal Commissioners M. Senthil Murugan (Namakkal), Velayutham (Tiruchengode in-charge), engineers and officials were present.