Election Officials have seized Rs.35 lakh in cash during a vehicle check at Othamanthurai near Chinna Dharapuram in Aravakurichi constituency on Saturday.

The cash was seized when a group of officials intercepted a mini van at the check post in the early hours of the day and found the cash in the vehicle. Ramesh of Dharapuram, who was in the van, claimed that he was carrying the cash to hand over to a trader in pulses in Tiruchi as asked by his owner Balaraman (65) of Dharapuram. However, Ramesh did not have necessary documents. Following this, the officials seized the cash and took it to Returning Officer of Aravakurichi constituency.