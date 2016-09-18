The State government has allocated Rs. 14.37 lakh as subsidy to farmers for buying farm equipment in Kanniyakumari district.

A release issued by Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan said that the Chief Minister had announced on the floor of the assembly that the State government has allocated Rs. 31.06 crore as subsidy to farmers for buying various farm equipment through the Agriculture Engineering department.

Small, marginal, Adi Dravidar, Tribals and women farmers would be given a 50 per cent subsidy and for others it would be 40 per cent or the maximum rate fixed by the government whichever is lower.

Farmers can buy the equipment from the dealers approved by the Agricultural Engineering department.

Intending farmers can obtain the application form from the office of the Executive Engineer (Agricultural Engineering) in Nagercoil or from the concerned office of the Assistant Executive Engineer. The filled in applications should be submitted along with two copies of passport size photos, photocopy of Aadhar Card, Chitta Adangal, layout of the land, certificate of small and marginal farmer, community certificate, registration certificate if the equipment had to be attached with tractor.

For further details farmers can contact the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, Agricultural Engineering, 833, Industrial Estate, Konam, Nagercoil 629004, Tel: 04652 260681 and Assistant Executive Engineer, Agricultural Engineering, 22/31A Mettukkadai, near Mosque, Thuckalay, Pincode 629175, the release added.