Officials constituting a Static Surveillance Team seized cash amounting to Rs. 13.22 lakh near here on Thursday in the run up to the election to the Thanjavur Assembly constituency slated for November 19.

Sources said that during a routine vehicle check at Palliagraharam Traffic Island near here, the officials found the tranche of currency wads in the vehicle belonging to a private gas agency. Upon interrogation of its occupants who could not produce proper documents for the cash they were carrying, the officials seized the amount and sent it to the Taluk Office for further verification and action.