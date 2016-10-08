One detained under Goondas Act

A history-sheeter has been detained under the Goondas Act as he reportedly became a threat to the public.

An official statement said B. Udaiyar (27) of Padappaikurichi in Palayamkottai was involved in several cases including attempt to murder and threatening the public. He was in Palayamkottai Central Prison after being arrested by the police.

Based on the recommendation from N. Tirupathi, Inspector of Police, Palayamkottai, S. Vijayakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Palayamkottai and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, Pradip Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City R. Thirugnanam ordered the detention of Udaiyar under Goondas Act on Thursday.

Subsequently, the orders were served to the rowdy.