The Rotary Club of Kodaikanal conducted the “Rotary India Literacy Mission’s Nation Builder” Award. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Club President Rajkumar Raman presided over the function.

Twenty-five government school teachers were honoured. Many speakers offered felicitation and appreciated the recipients for their commendable role in building up students, a majority of whom hailed from the economically weaker section. The Rotary Club of Kodaikanal had attained a “supreme club” status and for which the members were commended. The function was held at The Carlton, the release added.