Go on a chain-snatching spree; police see the hand of a gang arrested last year for similar offence

A gang of robbers struck at two trains and snatched gold chains weighing 13.5 sovereigns from five passengers, including four women, during the early hours of Thursday. The robbery took place when the Chennai-bound trains halted at a signal two kilometres away from Katpadi Railway Station within a gap of 10 minutes.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, when the Nilgiris Express halted at the signal before Katpadi station at about 3.30 am, a gang of robbers snatched chains from four passengers travelling in three coaches from outside.

“They struck from outside the coaches. While one of them was standing on the ground, another one was standing on his shoulder and snatched the chains. The passengers had kept the windows open at that time. They snatched chains weighing 12 sovereigns from them,” a GRP personnel said.

Within 10 minutes after the train left the signal, the Mysore Express halted at the signal. The gang struck again and snatched a chain weighing 1.5 sovereigns from another passenger, he said.

“The gang struck on both sides of the trains. There should have been not less than four members. The passengers also recounted seeing that many number of persons,” he added.

In fact, only last year, the police had nabbed a gang of eight persons who were involved in train robberies and followed a similar modus operandi. P. Vijayakumar, Superintendent of Police, GRP, Chennai, said while two members of this gang were in jail, six were out on bail.

“A non-bailable warrant is pending against them. In fact, a team of GRP personnel had reached Uttar Pradesh this morning to execute the non-bailable warrant,” he said.

He added that the manner in which Thursday robbery was executed had turned the focus on the same gang. “We are verifying the antecedents. Jolarpet GRP are investigating into the robberies,” he said.

Following the robberies, the GRP has stepped up security.

“We have deployed one company at Jolarpet to augment train escort along with the RPF. We are also tying up with district police for patrolling on roads along the tracks at night,” he said.