The roadside vegetable traders of Anandha bridge area in the city staged a novel begging agitation in the city on Tuesday to protest against the collection of hiked cess from them.

Mani, president of the vegetable traders association, led the agitation.

They demanded that the Corporation should fix a cess of Rs. 15 per day, based on the vegetable loads brought by the farmers. They also demanded provision of identity cards to all the roadside traders under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act which was meant to protect the rights of urban street vendors and to regulate street vending activities.

The Corporation should take steps for fixing the cess on a separate tender as per the formality adopted for other vegetable markets.

As the negotiations held by the vegetable traders could not resolve the issue, they staged the begging agitation. They have planned to hand over the electors photo identity cards at the Collectorate on Wednesday.