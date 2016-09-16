The Corporation has decided to re-lay the roads in few wards where the contractor is yet to begin the underground drainage work.

Currently, the UGD work is being carried out by the corporation in many wards in the city, while it was completed in some wards. Though work order was given to private contractors for implementing the UGD work in Wards 45, 46, 47, 48, 49 and 55, the contractor failed to begin the work. Thus, the roads could not be re-laid for many years. Now, residents have demanded that roads in their areas be re-laid.

With work not likely to begin soon, the corporation has decided to re-lay the roads that were in a damaged condition.

Under funds from Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and under Special Roads Scheme 2015-16, roads in these wards would be re-laid soon.

Likewise, the civic body has decided to re-lay the roads in Wards 10 and 29 where work is yet to begin. Officials said that roads would normally be re-laid only after the UGD works. However, these roads were damaged and were not re-laid for many years now.