Making an impact:A DMK candidate arrives to file his nomination at Thoothukudi corporation office on Friday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli saw traffic snarls in various routes

Candidates of political parties, who filed nominations here on Friday after taking out processions accompanied by bands, caused the worst traffic snarl along all arterial roads of the port town, much to the agony of voters.

As most of the 51 candidates of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam filed their nominations on Friday, an auspicious day as it is ‘mahaalaya amaavaasai’, they took out processions from their wards to the corporation office in vans, cars and bikes with large number of supporters even as bands lead the rally.

Since the processions choked almost all busy roads leading to the Corporation office, vehicular movement was thrown out of gear much to the agony of the road-users.

The situation worsened when supporters of the candidates gathered near the Corporation office and parked their vehicles right on the road though only five persons including the candidate were allowed inside the campus to handover the nomination papers.

As buses passing through this busy road could not move, ASP, Thoothukudi, Selva Nagarathinam appealed through the public address system to the crowd to remove their vehicles immediately. When the supporters of the candidates refused to abide, the ASP issued a warning that forced them to leave the spot immediately.