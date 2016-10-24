Work on drains going on along the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway at Marapallam near Coonoor.Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

The National Highways Department is doing road improvement works along the stretches of Kallar-Ooty Road.

Officials from the department said that the improvements cost Rs. 10 crore and it had been sanctioned from the Road Safety Fund of the Ministry of Surface Transport. Work was going on at five culverts, where protective retaining walls were being erected on acute slopes.

Moreover, drains were being constructed, and measures to prevent bottlenecks in traffic were being made as well. Seven hairpin bends would be improved with better safety measures and the broken parapet walls would be reconstructed.

Interlocking paver blocks were also to be used at areas with high water-logging. “This will ensure that roads do not get damaged during rain,” an official said.

The improvement works are being done along 20 km of road between Kallar and Ooty. It is expected that the work will be completed by early 2017.