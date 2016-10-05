The road leading to the bird sanctuary at Karaivetti needs to be repaired and maintained properly.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

The road leading to the bird sanctuary at Karaivetti from Dalmiapuram is in a bad shape.

The sancturary is located at the tri-junction of Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Tiruchi districts and attracts a large number of bird watchers and environmentalists. Although the Tourism Department has developed the sanctuary with construction of an interpretation centre and children’s park, the road has been in a bad condition.

The normal route from Tiruchi is to reach Keezha Pazhur and take diversion to the Thanjavur road to reach the sanctuary. However, a shorter route from Dalmiapuram to sanctuary reduces the distance by about 10 km. But the road leading from Dalmiapuram to the sanctuary has been in poor condition. “Although we have made plea to the district administration to take steps for its repair, no action has been taken” says M. Anbu, a farmer of Karaivetti.

The entire 14 km stretch from the sanctuary site to Dalmiapuram needed to be strengthened and widened, he added.