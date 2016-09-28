A stretch of the road being taken up for widening between Ariyalur and Thanjavur.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

The project between Perambalur and Thanjavur via Ariyalur is taken up at a cost of Rs. 157 crore

The road between Perambalur and Thanjavur via Ariyalur is likely to be widened ahead of schedule.

According to sources, the road is being widened for 66 k.m. from seven metres to 10 metres.

Since it was found that the existing alignment was good enough for widening, it had been retained except a few minor deviations at some places. The project is taken up at a cost of Rs.157 crore.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will bear the cost. However, it will execute the project through the State NH.

The road will have paved shoulder to provide adequate space for ongoing and upcoming vehicles. Though the project was delayed a bit in view of hindrance over clearing trees, most of them were cleared. Only a few trees were yet to be cleared between Ariyalur and Perambalur.

They would be cleared within a few weeks. There was no much problem on land acquisition as it had almost been completed.

The project should be completed within September 2017.

However, it is expected to be completed within the stipulated time. Out of 25 culverts, most of them had been completed.

Eighty per cent of road levelling work had been done. The NH would expedite the work in the weeks to come to complete the project well in advance.