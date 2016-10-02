People gather at the site of an accident that killed four people were crossing at Jegaveerapandiapuram under Eppothumventraan police station limits, near Thoothukkudi early Sunday.

Victims include a woman and a 16-year-old boy.

Four devotees including a woman and a 16-year-old boy were killed in an accident near Thoothukudi early Sunday morning.

Police said a group of 12 devotees from Chennimalai in Erode district were going to Tiruchendur in a multi-purpose vehicle to offer special prayers in Lord Subramania Swamy temple. The accident occurred as the vehicle hit a crater as it was crossing Jegaveerapandiapuram under Eppothumventraan police station limits around 5.30 a.m. As the tyre burst in the impact, the driver lost control rammed into the concrete median killing A. Srinivasan (44) and A. Ganesan (62) on the spot.

Though the injured were rushed to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, Ganesan's wife Shenbhagavalli (57) and 16-year-old Vasikaran succumbed to the injuries in the hospital.

The condition of other injured devotees is said to be stable.

Eppothumventraan police have registered a case.