‘R.K. Nagar has hardly seenany development since 1967’

While the two factions of the AIADMK and the main opposition DMK are bending over backwards to win the the R.K. Nagar byelection, the CPI(M) that has entered the fray argues that the outcome of the election is unlikely to change the life of the voters and the character of the constituency.

“The AIADMK has represented the constituency six times, the DMK four times and the Congress two times. It even gained the status of VVIP constituency after former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was elected from here. But the constituency has hardly seen any development since 1967,” alleged CPI(M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan who has been campaigning for his party candidate Loganathan in the constituency.

He said the constituency, with 2.62 lakh voters, had four higher secondary school, but 26 Tasmac-run retail liquor shops. “While every village panchayat in Tamil Nadu can boast of having a library, there is not a single library in the constituency. It is facing drinking water shortage, and in many places, sewage water mixes with drinking water. The Kodungaiyur dumping yard continues to pose health hazards,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said both the factions of the AIADMK could not do anything concrete for the constituency. “They are not able to retain their own symbol and are involved in a power struggle. They have very little time for people’s problem. The DMK also cannot claim to be an alternative to the AIADMK camps. The BJP is also in the fray. But the party and its government at the Centre had never bothered about issues concerning Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Money power on display

Alleging that a combination of Tirumangalam and Srirangam formula, adopted by the DMK and the AIADMK respectively in the past, was playing out in the R.K. Nagar constituency, Mr. Ramakrishnan said the Dravidian parties were splurging money on voters to win the elections.

Asked how could the CPI(M) expect the voters to support its candidate when its own alliance partners who were part of the People’s Welfare Front (PWF) had decided to remain neutral, Mr. Ramakrishnan said the PWF continued as a front. “When you talk about alternative politics, you cannot afford to stay away from elections,” he said.

“Our candidate is an ordinary party worker and will be able to change the political culture in the constituency. People can approach their representative freely without any barriers,” he said.