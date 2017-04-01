R.K. Nagar and a hot potato called Sasikala

more-in

Senior leaders and functionaries of the AIADMK (Amma), who spiritedly hailed the political virtues of their leader V.K. Sasikala even after the Supreme Court convicted her and sent her to jail in the disproportionate assets case, have conspicuously shied away from projecting her image or invoking her name during the campaign in the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency. The party has fielded Sasikala’s nephew and deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran in the constituency where a byelection is due on April 12.

While appointing Sasikala as the general secretary of the party in December last and thereafter, the party functionaries had repeatedly recalled her 33 years of association with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and said she had sacrificed her life to be in the service of Jayalalithaa.

Even in the Legislative Assembly, Ministers and MLAs had addressed her with various sobriquets including ‘Thiyaga Thaai’ (mother of sacrifice) and ‘Chinnamma’ (younger mother).

Driven by public ire

In striking contrast, these sobriquets are rarely heard in the streets of R.K. Nagar. In the promotional material circulated by the party, in the posters pasted in various parts of the constituency and in the placards held by supporters and campaigners, only the faces of Jayalalithaa and Mr. Dhinakaran are seen.

“They (AIADMK Amma) are not projecting Sasikala in the campaign because they have realised that the public ire would be against them if they did so,” charges S. Semmalai, MLA and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) leader.

Asked about this, writer and political commentator Gnani Sankaran says politics is an art of possibilities.