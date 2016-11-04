A.Gnansekaran, Monitoring Officer for the district, reviewed monsoon preparedness on Thursday. Chairing a meeting with senior officials here, he stressed the need to take adequate precautionary measures against possible damage during the North East monsoon. Special vigilance teams should maintain a close watch on the situation.

The Fire and Rescue Service should keep in readiness all necessary equipment for launching relief and rescue operations wherever necessary.

Collector S.Palanisamy and Superintendent of Police M.Durai attended the meeting.

Pudukottai

Officials should ensure expeditious implementation of various welfare schemes particularly those meant for the poor, said P. Annamalai, Principal Secretary to Government, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, who is Monitoring Officer for the district. Addressing officials at a review meeting held here on Thursday, he said that prompt action should be taken on petitions received from the public on various occasions including grievances day meetings.

S. Ganesh, Collector, A. Ramasamy, District Revenue Officer, and S. Santhoshkumar, Project Director, DRDA, were present.