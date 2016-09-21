Residents of Anthoniyarpuram who came to the collectorate on Monday.— Photo: N. Rajesh

Their area suffered damage during flash floods last year

The residents of Anthoniyarpuram in Thoothukudi approached the collectorate here on Monday seeking the intervention of the district administration to ensure adequate facilities in the locality, which was ravaged by flash floods in November.

According to a petition to submitted to Collector M. Ravikumar, they demanded road infrastructure, approach road to the locality, concrete bridge to drain floodwater, bus stop at Anthonyarpuram and a shelter at the bus stop.

The locality was hit by floods on November 14 and 23 in 2015 and many houses were inundated.

Several residents brought the issue to the attention of the Central team when it visited the flood hit areas in Thoothukudi. The team was apprised of the situation of this locality, which remains neglected despite a series of protests.

The authorities had said bridge work would commence in June this year but nothing happened till this date.