Railway employees who will be retiring this fiscal year were invited for an orientation on health care and financial planning by the Southern Railway, Salem Division, earlier this week.

A total of 107 employees took part in the meeting conducted for the second time in the calendar year by the Salem Division. They interacted with Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, Chandrapal who explained in detail the mechanisms in place for redressal of grievances through Pension Adalat, and the utility of Railway Hospitals in Salem Division for retired employees and their family members in particular.

Check-up

A special health-care camp, coordinated on the occasion by M. Narasimham, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent, Salem Division, with the assistance of 24 Care Hospital, Erode and Vasan Eye and Dental Care Centre, Erode, enabled the participants to undergo blood sugar, kidney, urine and hypertension tests.

Financial experts from LIC of India, SBI, Mutual Funds and Indian Postal Department provided them guidance for handling retirement benefits safely.Copies of the service records and leave particulars were provided to them with a view to apprising them of the leave days they are entitled to for encashment.