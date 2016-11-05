Even though the rain has reduced in the district during the last two days, the Forest Department officials have decided to continue with the restrictions for tourist access to Panchalinga Waterfalls on Thirumoorthy Hills.

District Forest Officer A. Periyasamy said the restrictions would continue as the water inflow from the catchment areas continues at high rate and also more rain was predicted across the State. Following the restrictions, the tourists were allowed only upto Amanalingeswara Temple, situated at the foot of Thirumoorthy Hills. Official sources said the district received 106.1 mm rain, with an average of 15.1 mm, during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.