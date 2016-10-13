National » Tamil Nadu

KANCHEEPURAM, October 13, 2016
Updated: October 13, 2016 05:31 IST

Restoration of murals reveals hidden wonders

Finding glory:Restored murals of the Sri Devarajaswamy temple in Little Kancheepuram.— Photo: D. Gopalakrishnan
Finding glory:Restored murals of the Sri Devarajaswamy temple in Little Kancheepuram.— Photo: D. Gopalakrishnan

Restoration work on the walls and ceiling of Sri Devarajaswamy temple that commenced a year ago has seen many murals being restored to their lost glory, providing a visual treat to art lovers.

The restoration of the aesthetic tempera murals at Sri Devarajaswamy temple commenced in August 2015 with financial assistance from the State government.

A team of experts in the preservation of antiques took up this work and almost all the mural paintings on the top portion of the inner walls of ‘Kachivaiththan Thiruchuttru’ — the first circumambulatory corridor — have been restored.

On the upper half

Some interesting mural art works such as the image of Siva, Saivites offering prayers to a young Krishna and of Jagannathar, Subhadra and Balabadhra of Puri have become clearly visible on the upper portion of these walls.

Further cleaning and restoration of murals on the ceiling of the ‘Thondaradipodi’ tower revealed an interesting mural painting of the famous ‘garuda sevai’, wherein the eyes of Lord Varadharaja have been drawn in such a manner that he seems to be glancing at people, whichever direction they look from. Some interesting murals, such as Manmathan and Rathi mounted on an elephant and horse have also been restored on the side wall of this tower.

