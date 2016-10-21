Patient hearing:Senior Superintendent of Police C. J. Chandran and Sub-Collector R. Kesavan hearing the grievances of a petitioner at Karaikal on Thursday.

Petitioners say that they are confident that grievances would be redressed

The weekly grievances day meeting, convened by the district administration on Thursdays, to receive petitions from the public across the district, has many takers.

According to petitioners, who plead for anonymity, they have gained confidence that their personal grievances would be redressed.

Most grievances pertain to cheating cases under the pretext of getting job opportunity abroad, encroachment of tanks or water-bodies or unauthorised take-over of property so on and so forth.

According to official sources, it has also given an opportunity for the official machinery to understand various problems being faced by individuals or institutions.

On Thursday, as many as 17 petitions were received. R. Kesavan, Sub-Collector and C.J. Chandran, Senior Superintendent of Police, received the petitions and explained its content, through video conferencing to the officials attached to the office of Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

“Such grievance redress mechanism had not been in vogue in the past to benefit the affected citizens of Karaikal. Being 150 km away from the headquarters, the residents had to often visit Puducherry to get their grievances redressed,” says an advocate referring to the absence of Free Legal Aid Cell in Karaiial.