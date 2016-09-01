There was respite from rain and showers for the public on Wednesday after a short spell of intense and widespread rain in the past three days. However, dark and thick clouds hung low over the towns across the delta threatening to open up the skies any time and dusk set in early on Wednesday.

Heavy and widespread rainfall was recorded in major centres across Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts on Tuesday night with Mannargudi recording 121 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8-30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Other chief amounts of rainfall registered (in mm) in major centres in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts during the corresponding period are as follows: Thanjavur town 70, Vallam 61, Kurungulam 57 and Manjalaru 53.