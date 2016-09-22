The owner of a private resort was caught red-handed while trying to steal water which quenches the thirst of around 300 families at Ullada in Ketti on Wednesday.

The residents, who are facing an acute water shortage, like in most parts of the Nilgiris, said that the owner of the resort had been stealing water from the main pipeline by connecting a pipe to it and storing the water in four tanks with a capacity of 10,000 litres each.

L Balan, an Ullada resident, alleged that the owner of the resort had been stealing water for over a decade. “We have already warned him to stop stealing water on numerous occasions,” he said.

Residents demanded that the panchayat immediately stop the theft of the water and seize the pipes and water tanks. “Due to one person’s greed, more than 300 families are suffering without water,” said N Rajkumar, another resident.

The villagers complained to the Ketti panchayat and also gave a written complaint to the police against the owner of the property, Shramik Mastur Lal.

“I accept responsibility. The pipes were attached to the main line by the caretaker of the property without my knowledge. I have assured the locals that we will not take water from the main line,” said Mastur Lal to The Hindu.

The Ketti panchayat chairman, M Maheshwari, said that Mastur Lal was warned and made to give a written statement assuring the panchayat that he would not tap into the main pipeline again.

“We will seize the water tanks used for storing the water. We have asked him to apply for a water connection legally,” Mrs. Maheshwari said.