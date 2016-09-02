Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam, affiliated to Communist Party of India, staged a demonstration in front of the railway junction here on Thursday.

They said the government should exert pressure on the Centre to resolve the Cauvery and Palar disputes to save the farmers. The increased height of check-dams across the Palar should be reduced. The Centre should facilitate repairing of Baby Dam of Mullaperiar.

Write off loans

Loans availed from nationalised banks should be waived. The government should instruct the Collectors to organise district-level talks between officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and farmers, who have taken on lease temple lands for cultivating crops to resolve the lease arrears dispute.

Farmers above the age of 60 should be given monthly pension of Rs. 10,000. Crop damage being caused by unseasonal rains in interior districts during March or April should be compensated. Wild boar should be removed from the list of protected scheduled animals as it was causing extensive damage to the crops.

Office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam S.V. Krishnan, C. Lakshmanan, R. Kasamuthu, P. Perumbadaiyar and S. Kasi Viswanathan spoke.