Khandal Channel, which once used to carry potable, drinking water, has turned into an open sewer due to illegal dumping of waste and effluents into it.

The channel cuts through four wards in the highly-populated area of Khandal, where thousands of families reside. The area had been originally developed by the British to house their labourers and workers. But due to the influx of daily wage workers and labourers in search of cheap housing, the area witnessed a spurt in the number of buildings and small dwellings, causing a host of infrastructure and sanitation problems.

While there are separate drainage for residents to let waste water, many also use the channel to dispose of household wastes and water. Due to encroachments over the last few decades, the channel has become prone to flooding, says S. Ashok, a Khandal resident.

“During rains, the water overflows and our houses flood. The stench becomes unbearable,” says another resident of Pillayar Kovil Street in Kandhal.

Moreover, drinking water lines are located in close proximity to the channel, leading to concern that the water could get contaminated when the channel floods. The channel needs to be cleaned and desilted, the residents say.

Smaller sewer lines and drains also connect to the main channel, making the situation worse. Waste water from the Kandhal slaughterhouse is also let into the channel, the residents complain.

K. Nagarajan, councillor of Ward 24, one of the wards through which the channel passes through, said that work was under way to build a drainage line so that waste was not dumped into the channel.