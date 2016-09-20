Supported by Aam Aadmi Party members, the residents of V.R.P. Nagar under ’63 Velampalayam’ panchayat came to Collectorate on Monday and threatened to surrender their ration and Aadhaar cards before the Collector.

According to them, majority of the 50 houses in the hamlet did not have electricity as well as water connection. AAP district convener S. Sundarapandian said some anti-social elements were throwing stones at some of the houses in the colony during night for the past few weeks on a regular basis.

“Complaints to the police did not yield any result”, he said.