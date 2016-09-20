Condemning the Corporation’s failure to re-lay the roads at Saminathapuram in ward 26, residents along with members of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest by making a replica of a grave and women mourning at the grave here on Monday.

There are five streets in the area in which over 200 families reside. However, in the past five years no developmental works were carried. After laying of drinking water pipelines and carrying out underground drainage works, the road was not re-laid. This resulted in the roads filled with potholes and gravels protruding on the road posing threat to road users. Though the issue was taken up with the councillor many times, no action has been taken so far, residents said.

On Monday, DYFI members and the residents took out a rally from Mariamman Temple condemning the corporation and the councillor. Later, they constructed a grave on the road and women sat around it and wept. Corporation officials held talks with the protesters.