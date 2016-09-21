Residents of Jeeva Nagar, Selas, near Coonoor protesting against the police action to evict them on Tuesday.-Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Anxious moments prevailed in Jeeva Nagar, Kendala, after eight families were evicted from their homes by the police and district administration, who cited a court order, stating that the families, among a total of 65 living in the area, had been illegally living on the private patta land for the last few decades.

Angry residents claimed that they had settled on the land for more than 40 years, and had water connections, electricity lines and other basic amenities.

S. Geethapriya, Revenue Divisional Officer (Coonoor), said that the police were executing a court order, which stated that the lands being occupied by the 65 families belonged to another party.

However, V. Raj, a lawyer representing the families and who has approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the eviction, said that the case pertained to a civil suit filed by three litigants against four persons, who had sold the land to the current occupants.

“The original litigants and defendants in the case, which dates back to 1963, have all died. People currently living here have no connection to the original suit,” he said.

The families, mostly daily wage workers and descendants of Sri Lankan repatriates currently live on 1.10 acre of land.

“I was born and raised in this village, and I have nowhere to go,” said G. Rani, one of the residents evicted on Tuesday.

R. Selvaraj, a mason, said that the village had been given drinking water connections and also had drains built for them. “There is even a community hall built by the government. If we were residing here illegally, how did they get the clearance to give us all these facilities?” he wondered. The families said that they had been given three days to vacate their homes.