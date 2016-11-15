Frequent traffic snarls are giving a nightmarish experience for the residents of the town on Kutchery Road in the town. A number of hotels, business establishments and a couple of bank branches are located in the area, compounding the problem.

A large number of two-wheelers are seen parked in front of these commercial units and banks.

At least two constables are drafted for duty for regulating traffic on Kutchery Road. Being a tri-junction, the Kutchery Road and the Tiruvarur Road are also plagued with encroachments all along.

Although an automatic traffic signal has been set up in the area, it has been in disuse for the past three years and even the glasses are found broken.

Traffic police personnel said that the steps were being taken for repairing the signal in the area. Even if restored, the automatic signal would not help solve the issue to a great extent as the width of Kutcheri road was too inadequate.

A close vigil is being kept to clear the encroachments, according to municipal sources.

Local merchants said that the entire stretch should be declared as no-parking area for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Enforcement of one-way traffic would also help avoid congestion, they said.