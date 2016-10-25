Residents of VOC Nagar opposing installation of high tension power lines in Ramanathapuram on Monday.— Photo: L. Balachandar

Police have arrested 23 residents of VOC Nagar, here when they staged protest against the Tamil Nadu Distribution and Generation Corporation (Tangedco) for installing High Tension (HT) power lines through their colony to provide power supply to a shopping mall, coming up in the area.

Two women tried to commit self-immolation as the residents came to the street to oppose the installation of HT lines after erecting posts on Monday.

The issue has been brewing up for nearly a month and police gave one month time to the residents to approach the court and get remedy. When the Tangedco employees began the work, the residents protested stating that the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stayed the work.

As they could not produce the copy of the court order, Assistant Superintendent of Police S. Sarvesh Raj allowed the installation work when the two women attempted to douse themselves with kerosene and threatened to commit self-immolation.

On his orders, police arrested the 23 people, including 16 women.

Those arrested included BJP district deputy secretary Senthilkumar, village leader Subramanian, BJP local office bearer Murali and Poongothai (46) and Pandiammal (41) the two women who attempted self-immolation, police said.

The residents opposed installation of HT lines through the residential area, fearing that the 33 KV lines would pose a threat to their lives.

Tangedco officials, however, said that they have followed Tangedco’s safety aspects and guidelines while installing the lines.

They have ensured that the lines do not pass through on top of residential buildings, they said.